Chris Hemsworth Kicks Off ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Press Tour with Twitter Video

As the calendar finally turns to April, we can finally say that Avengers: Endgame hits theaters this month and Marvel Studios is set to launch what’s likely to be the largest media tour they’ve ever done. Endgame star Chris Hemsworth uploaded a video to his social media accounts earlier this evening to commemorate the beginning of the month-long tour.

Joking that he’s on a plane with Robert Downey Jr., Hemsworth says he is flying to America to kick off press stops for the upcoming blockbuster. Though an exact schedule is not available, it’s likely they’ll kick off the tour stateside before heading to China to help promote the movie ahead of its early release on April 24th.

Even though they’ll be touring for four weeks ahead of the movie’s release, it’s certainly a project that warrants the extensive press tour. According to Joe Russo, the film is still hovering around the three-hour mark, officially making it the longest movie ever released by Marvel Studios.

“We’re still looking at a similar time [approximately three hours]. This one’s been very specific in its run time. It really hasn’t changed since we executed the first cut of the film,” Russo previously told Box Office Pro. “Even though we’ve shot a lot of footage between now and then, we’ve swapped things out and the water keeps rising to the same level because the story’s so dense. We have so many characters that we’re working with again that require that kind of run time.“

“My brother [Anthony Russo] and I are really committed to emotional stakes,” the filmmaker continued. “And emotion requires story real estate. When you have a sprawling plot with a lot of characters and emotional stakes, it requires time to breathe emotionally. On the scale, you’re just going to wind up at a certain run time. We’ve been really hard on the film. We don’t like excessive run times; it’s just very difficult wrapping up 10 years of storytelling.”

Captain Marvel is now in theaters while Avengers: Endgame enters theaters on April 26th.

