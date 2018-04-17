Deadpool Plans to Help the Kid in New ‘Deadpool 2’ TV Spot

Deadpool is hatching a plan to help “the kid” in the latest TV spot for Deadpool 2.

The latest Deadpool 2 trailer hinted that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) would come into conflict with Cable (Josh Brolin) over the fate of a young mutant boy after Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) encourages Wade to look after the child. This new TV spot follows up on that idea, with Deadpool apparently seeking aid from Domino (Zazie Beets) and others.

The exact identity of “the kid” remains a mystery for now, but given that Cable is a time-traveler it is probably safe to assume that the boy has a major effect on the future of the X-Men movies universe.

This spot follows a three-part teaser that was released during last night’s season finale of The Walking Dead. You can watch part one here, part two here, and part three here.

Deadpool 2 is scoring even higher with test audiences than the first film did. This seems to contradict earlier reports that Deadpool 2 is going through reshoots as a result of negative early testing. While the film is undergoing reshoots, Brianna Hildebrand pushed back against the idea that the reason is to “fix” a movie that isn’t working.

“No, it was nothing that had gone wrong,” Hildebrand told ScreenGeek. “I think it’s a common misconception too – that people think that reshoots are to fix things that people didn’t like. A lot of the time, reshoots are to add more of the things that people loved. [Filmmakers] watch their films again and are like ‘better fix that.’ I don’t know how much I can say about that.”

In fact, a competing report suggests that Deadpool 2 reshoots are actually ot add more of Brolin’s Cable and Beetz’ Domino to the film after both characters tested particularly well with audiences. Cable and Domino were both co-created by Rob Liefeld, the co-creator of Deadpool, and are popular characters from the X-Men mythology.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18th.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.