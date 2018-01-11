The Internet Reacts to ‘Deadpool 2’ Getting an Earlier Release Date

Marvel fans are having quite an interesting afternoon, as quite a few of Fox’s upcoming X-Men movie releases have received new release dates.

For Deadpool fans, the news appears to be for the better, as the film’s release date has now been pushed up two weeks. While Deadpool 2 was expected to debut on June 1st, the film will now premiere on May 18th, sandwiched between the release dates of Avengers: Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you’d expect, the Internet has had quite a reaction to the news, with many expressing their emotions on Twitter. Some are excited to see Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth just a little but earlier, while others are speculating how the film will fare against Avengers: Infinity War.

Here’s a roundup of some of those tweets about Deadpool 2 getting an earlier release date.

@FalonLovesLife

Wait, wait, wait. Are we getting #InfinityWar, #Deadpool2 and #Solo ALL IN THE SAME MONTH? — Falon Loves Life ? (@FalonLovesLife) January 11, 2018

@QuintDunaway

@MicklMan

*Deadpool 2 pushes up*

That’s cool.



*Gambit delayed 4 months*

Not surprising.



*New Mutants delayed 10 months*

EXCUSE ME!? — AD Beal ༼ つ ◕_ ◕ ༽つ (@MicklMan) January 11, 2018

@jonsavv

@victoriasfinlay

When you hear the release date for #Deadpool2 is being moved up 2 weeks! *Que little girl squeal* #pureexcitement pic.twitter.com/sxiXTyzwmE — Victoria Finlay (@victoriasfinlay) January 11, 2018

@romcnova

deadpool 2 is out in may but i feel like it won’t get half as much hype as it would if it was still coming out in june bc of infinity war y’all better not pay my man wade wilson dust — ?alice (@romcnova) January 11, 2018

@JimmyGeurts

So now we have to wait a year for The New Mutants, one of the few superhero movies I was interested in, while Deadpool 2, which I’m almost totally uninterested in, gets bumped up. pic.twitter.com/N5uozsJFTB — Jimmy Geurts (@JimmyGeurts) January 11, 2018

@AwesomEmergency

Oh snap, they just delayed #NewMutants almost a whole year. But they did accelerate #Deadpool 2 by two weeks for a May 18th release, so there’s that pic.twitter.com/ug0k7AzXS0 — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) January 11, 2018

@Goughy_7

@The_CSJR