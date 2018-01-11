Marvel

The Internet Reacts to ‘Deadpool 2’ Getting an Earlier Release Date

Marvel fans are having quite an interesting afternoon, as quite a few of Fox’s upcoming X-Men […]

By

Marvel fans are having quite an interesting afternoon, as quite a few of Fox’s upcoming X-Men movie releases have received new release dates.

For Deadpool fans, the news appears to be for the better, as the film’s release date has now been pushed up two weeks. While Deadpool 2 was expected to debut on June 1st, the film will now premiere on May 18th, sandwiched between the release dates of Avengers: Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you’d expect, the Internet has had quite a reaction to the news, with many expressing their emotions on Twitter. Some are excited to see Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth just a little but earlier, while others are speculating how the film will fare against Avengers: Infinity War.

Here’s a roundup of some of those tweets about Deadpool 2 getting an earlier release date.

@FalonLovesLife

@QuintDunaway

@MicklMan

@jonsavv

@victoriasfinlay

@romcnova

@JimmyGeurts

@AwesomEmergency

@Goughy_7

@The_CSJR

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts