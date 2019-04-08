‘Deadpool’ Star Ryan Reynolds to Produce New Game Show for ABC

You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger star in 2019 than Ryan Reynolds. Ever since the first Deadpool arrived in 2016, Reynolds has continued to deliver hit after hit, and he’s looking to take that success over to the small screen. Like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Lebron James, Ryan Reynolds is producing a game show for primetime network TV.

Variety revealed on Monday morning that ABC had picked up multiple episodes of a new reality competition series called Don’t, with Reynolds signed on as a producer. The series is described as a “comedic physical game show” that will see families of four working together on various challenges. Each challenge will come with one rule beginning with the word “don’t.” Things like “don’t laugh” or “don’t fall.”

Each episode will follow one family as the compete through the challenges, each with a cash prize. If they win a challenge, they simply move on to the next one, taking the money with them. However, if they lose a challenge, one member of the family has to sit for the remainder of the competition. This could lead to one contestant trying to win the final challenge on their own.

“All my life, the word ‘don’t’ has tortured me,” Reynolds said. “From ‘don’t curse’ to ‘don’t play ball in the house’ to ‘don’t eat the crab salad you left in the sun for three days.’ I cannot wait for my personal trauma to become the next great ABC family show.”

Reynolds will produce the show for Banijay Studios, along with the studio’s North America president and CEO David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard, and Maximum Effort’s George Dewey.

“Don’t is based upon the simple premise that there are countless things that our brain advises us to do,” Goldberg said. “In Don’t, contestants are challenged to resist what their brain is urging them to do. One thing is for sure, my brain never said ‘don’t’ to Ryan Reynolds, one of the most talented and popular stars on the planet. This wildly entertaining and unpredictable show has so much potential, and I’m pleased to be making it for ABC, who has been such a great partner over the years.”

