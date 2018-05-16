Deadpool’s Fate at the Hands of Avengers Villain Thanos Revealed on ‘The Late Show’

Deadpool would make a great late night host it turns out, but Stephen Colbert enlisted the help of Thanos to get rid of his newest competitor.

In promotion of his big-time sequel, Ryan Reynolds brought his beloved Merc with a Mouth to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and was happy to announce he was Colbert’s guest of the night. Colbert had already announced Jamie Foxx was the guest, so that wasn’t going to work, but he didn’t have to worry thanks to Thanos. As you can see in the clip, Deadpool finishes up his impromptu monologue but it isn’t long before he starts to feel off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He grabs his stomach and then looks down as his body starts to fade from existence, just like many of the heroes did in the final moments of Avengers: Infinity War. You can thank Thanos for that, and Deadpool was irate to say the least.

“Oh God I don’t feel well…oh what the f***! Thanos! You don’t have the budget for this Colbert,” Deadpool exclaimed.

You know, come to think of it, Deadpool seemed more annoyed than anything, a feeling you don’t typically associate with…you know, fading from very existence. Deadpool is not your average person though (or hero for that matter), so if anyone was going to take death as a light suggestion it would be him.

You can watch the full appearance in the video above, which also features a nice jab at Colbert by calling him Jimmy. That’s just mean DP, just mean.

“After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino join beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel). Deadpool is of course played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18th, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.