Every ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Punch In One Video Except For One

When you have a cultural phenomenon like Avengers: Infinity War fly into theaters, you end up seeing fans pore over every single frame of the film hoping to analyze the flick or unearth yet-to-be-found Easter eggs. In the case of one Infinity War fan, they took out every single punch — except one from earlier in the movie — and compiled them all into a quick one-minute video.

The one punch that’s missing? When Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) punches Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary) in the skirmish in New York earlier in the movie. Other than that, every other punch in Avengers: Infinity War can be viewed in the short and sweet video above.

The action-packed Infinity War featured Thanos (Josh Brolin) kicking ass across the cosmos in order to gather all six Infinity Stones. The big, purple villain has his fair share of punches in the video above, but why did the Mad Titan opt to fight instead of kill the Avengers? Marvel Studios visual development head Ryan Meinerding think it’s because Thanos doesn’t need to rid the world of the Avengers.

“The plan of getting all the Infinity Stones is putting [Thanos] in the position of being so powerful that he is sort of calmer, more single-minded, and more reasonable,” Meinerding said. “He is not necessarily worried about killing the heroes. As long as he ends up with the stones, he can accomplish what he wants to.”

Now that Thanos has all six Infinity Stones in his pocket, Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Christopher Markus says the writing crew needs to create some “bumps in the road” for the Mad Titan.

“They’ve been misused by people who didn’t understand their true power. And now that the real master of them, Thanos, has shown up we can see what they actually do,” Markus said in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie. “The problem is, as you can imagine, as you gain control over these things, your story just goes haywire because why are there ay stakes for the man who can control time, space, reality, your mind, your soul and power?”

“He can reset as many times as it’ll take. So you have to build in a lot of bumps in the road or maybe keep one stone away from him for long enough in order for the thing to have any dramatic structure at all.”

What was your favorite fight sequence of Infinity War? How do you think the good guys will beat Thanos in next year's Avengers 4?

Avengers 4 lands in theaters on May 3, 2019.