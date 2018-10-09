Spider-Man does whatever a spider can, at least according to the theme song of the 1967 animated Spider-Man cartoon, but now some hilarious “fake Spider-Man facts” are going viral on social media crediting the friendly neighborhood webslinger with all sorts of attributes that are decidedly not canon.

The Hashtag Roundup twitter appears to be responsible, declaring on Sunday that “#FakeSpiderManFacts” would be the subject for this week’s Fake Facts game. The timing of some questionable Spider-Man information is perfect, too, considering that a decidedly Spider-man-less Venom debuted in theaters this weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not that Venom needed Spider-Man to be successful. Despite some harsh critical reviews, Venom not only set a record for October openings, but the film has actually outperformed some of its cousins over in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — including Thor and the first Captain America movie — in terms of opening numbers. Of course, Spider-Man’s origin movie still solidly beat out Venom, box office-wise so maybe that’s why the fake facts are necessary.

From unusual relatives to new enemies to even some unusual powers, fans on Twitter have come up with some hilarious fake facts about Spidey. Want to see some of our favorites? Read on for more!

Which fake fact was your favorite? Do you have a fake fact of your own? Let us know in the comments below!

Pig PR

On his downtime, Spidey would often do PR work for a small town farm pig named Wilbur.#FakeSpiderManFacts pic.twitter.com/DkORfrdmF8 — Jason Carter Glass (@Im_Jason_Glass) October 7, 2018

Are we sure this is a fake fact?

Thor is always playing practical jokes on him.#FakeSpiderManFacts pic.twitter.com/nOsyBvgfLR — Nolene Dougan #TrustAllWomen #NowForNI #MAIGA (@NoleneDougan) October 7, 2018

It’s Halloween every day!

Spider-Man started out as a kid dressed up for trick-or-treating whose zipper got stuck. #FakeSpiderManFacts — Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) October 7, 2018

Plot twist!

Peter actually bit the spider, not the other way around.#FakeSpiderManFacts — WonderKat??? (@WonderKat365) October 7, 2018

RAID!

Step aside, Al Gore.

He must be the cool uncle.