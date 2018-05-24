Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz Names His Daughter Marvel

There’s Marvel fandom, and then there’s real Marvel Fandom. In the case of Fall Out Boy bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz, it’s definitely the latter, as the musician recently had a daughter, who he named “Marvel Jane Wentz.”

Wentz’ latest child with partner Meagan Camper was announced in the early hours of this morning, with a picture of the couple looking happy in the hospital bed with their new baby girl, while flocked by Wentz’s two sons, one of which was his first child he had with Camper, and the other that he had with singer Ashlee Simpsons, when they were married in the late 2000s .

The prevailing theory is that the unorthodox name comes by way of the female Marvel Comics hero Captain Marvel, who is set for a major pop-culture breakthrough next year, with the release of the Captain Marvel movie, starring Brie Larson. In Marvel Comics, Captain Marvel’s name is typically depicted as “Carol Danvers,” but the full version of it is “Carol Susan Jane Danvers.”

Needless to say, the Internet is already reacting to the announcement, with a range of awe, support, and criticism, which is exactly what we should probably expect from the Internet:

Omg I can’t believe that Pete Wentz named his baby Marvel. How ICONIC!! Me as a parent 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/3lLK9xX8qC — ✖May✖ (@maylovee19) May 14, 2018



Me after reading that Pete Wentz named his daughter “Marvel” pic.twitter.com/hn6CaDiCSs — Chris Lowry (@Lowry_16) May 14, 2018



Is pete wentz ever going to give one of his children a normal name — voodoo mama juju (@fl0ralgr33n) May 14, 2018



@petewentz and @MeaganCamper named their baby girl Marvel and I’m living for it, like, I thought I was dedicated to the Marvel Universe but damn 😂 congrats nonetheless to two of my favorite people and their growing family ❤️ — Bri (@tw1nskelet0n) May 14, 2018



To be fair, the timing on the name is great: as stated, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel movie is about to be a big deal. Getting in early with a name young girls may adore in another year is a sensible bet, and the “Marvel” part adds that rock star eccentricity to it. If you need some perspective: naming your daughter “Marvel” is a lot better of an association than naming her, say, “Stormi.” Just saying…

