The Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Captain America Figure Has Mystery Weapons

Hot Toys’ figures and replicas for Avengers: Infinity War have been nothing short of outstanding. Honestly, we’re having a hard time deciding which is best. The Infinity Gauntlet replica, Thanos figure, and Black Widow figure would be high on that list, and now you can add Captain America into the debate. The image above also teases several figures that have yet to be released – Bucky, War Machine, and Falcon. We’re not sure if the Black Panther figure is new or if it’s the awesome one they released for the solo film.

The Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th scale Captain America figure will be available to pre-order right here from Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, April 12th in both standard and Movie Promo Edition versions. You’ll definitely want to spring for the latter, because the bonus accessories are quite intriguing. But let’s start with the basics.

Both figures will feature a newly developed head sculpt, a newly developed body, a newly tailored Captain America suit with battle damaged areas that reveal the scale patterns underneath, a pair of articulated shields from Wakanda, and a movie-themed figure stand.

Furthermore, both figures will get a special spoilery mystery weapon that will be revealed after Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th. If you go for the Movie Promo Edition, a second mystery weapon will be added along with an Outrider diorama that can be attached to the figure stand. The full list of features are as follows:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Chris Evans as Captain America in

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed hair, beard and skin

texture

texture Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations which

portray Captain America’s muscular body in the film

portray Captain America’s muscular body in the film Approximately 31 cm tall

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of weapon holding hands

One (1) opened left hand

One (1) gesturing right hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) newly tailored red and dark blue-colored Captain America suit

with battle damage on chest to reveal scale patterns underneath

with battle damage on chest to reveal scale patterns underneath One (1) pair of newly tailored blue embossed patterned pants with

pouches, knee pads, and red trims

pouches, knee pads, and red trims One (1) pair of fabric coated dark blue-colored elbow pads

One (1) pair of fabric coated dark blue-colored knee pads

One (1) brown leather-like body strap

One (1) brown leather-like belt with pouches

One (1) pair of dark brown-colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) pair of newly crafted black-colored articulated Wakanda

shields with silver-colored trim

shields with silver-colored trim One (1) Mystery Weapon to be revealed after movie release

Accessories:

A specially designed Avengers: Infinity War themed hexagonal figure

stand with movie logo

Exclusive Accessories for MOVIE PROMO EDITION:

One (1) Exclusive Mystery Weapon to be revealed after movie release

One (1) Outrider diorama with interchangeable rocky ground graphic

card attachable to the hexagonal figure stand

