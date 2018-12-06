‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ World Premiere Honors Stan Lee With Exclusive Pins

The world premiere of Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is tonight and the studio has decided to honor the late great Stan Lee on the premiere’s red carpet. According to several reports online, lapel pins are being handed out on the red carpet featuring Lee’s signature Aviator-style glasses.

Those in attendance — including Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller and Marvel communications pro Eric Goldman — have posted pictures of the button on their respective Twitter pages.

Pins being handed out in honor of Stan. #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/ahZb43VUu0 — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) December 1, 2018

Lee, of course, co-created the web-slinging character with the legendary Steve Ditko in 1962. Spider-Verse will be the first “proper” cameo of the late Marvel publisher since his passing last month. Proper meaning that although Lee appeared as an animated character in Ralph Breaks The Internet, the Spidey creator didn’t lend his voice to the role.

Speaking with Fandango early on the press tour, Into The Spider-Verse producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord explained the team’s wants ofgive Lee an important role in the movie.

“I remember when we talked about it, we said, ‘You know, he’s so integral to the spirit of this movie that we don’t want to just give him a little passing cameo,’” Miller reflected. “We wanted him to be more important and carry some emotional weight to the movie.”

Lord echoed Miller’s sentiment, confirming it might be the most “poignant” cameo Lee has ever been a part of.

“We certainly felt really happy to do it with him, and obviously this last week [with Stan Lee‘s passing], it made it extra meaningful and moving to watch the movie get finished and just know that he gets to be such a resonant part of it,” Lored said. “And we showed some fans the feature maybe two or three days after he passed away, and it was really emotional just watching everyone engage with it and collectively salute him.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on December 14th and a sequel and spin-off have already been confirmed.