Iron Man Misses Captain America in New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot

We’re less than a week away before Avengers: Endgame premieres in movie theaters, and the anticipation continues to mount. The 3-hour movie is still shrouded in mystery, as Marvel Studios continues to keep their cards close to the vest, but with the latest TV spot we got another glimpse of new footage.

The TV spot “Powerful” is narrated mostly by Black Widow, though we do get another montage of heroes saying the ominous catchphrase: “Whatever it takes.” There’s also a scene of Iron Man going back to and old pastime of making fun of Captain America, as well as a shot of Hawkeye and Black Widow excitedly traveling through space for the first time.

Some fans might be turned off by the 3-hour runtime, but co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo have spoken at length that the film will be jam-packed from start to finish, and that there wasn’t much they could leave on the cutting room floor.

“We’re still looking at a similar time [approximately three hours],” said Joe Russo revealed in a recent interview with Box Office Pro. “This one’s been very specific in its run time. It really hasn’t changed since we executed the first cut of the film. Even though we’ve shot a lot of footage between now and then, we’ve swapped things out and the water keeps rising to the same level because the story’s so dense. We have so many characters that we’re working with again that require that kind of run time.”

“My brother [Anthony Russo] and I are really committed to emotional stakes, and emotion requires story real estate,” Russo added. “When you have a sprawling plot with a lot of characters and emotional stakes, it requires time to breathe emotionally. On the scale, you’re just going to wind up at a certain run time. We’ve been really hard on the film. We don’t like excessive run times; it’s just very difficult wrapping up 10 years of storytelling.”

We’ll see how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are able to pull off whatever it takes when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

