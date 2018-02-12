Joss Whedon And Josh Gad Praise ‘Black Panther’

Joss Whedon knows or thing or two about Marvel movies, so his praise (along with Josh Gad)’s is a welcome note for Black Panther.

Whedon got on social media to share his perspective of Marvel’s film which is poised to be a juggernaut at the box office this weekend. On Twitter, the director of Marvel’s The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron responded to Frozen star Josh Gad with his opinion of Ryan Coogler’s movie.

“There are cultural cinematic events that happen every so often,” Gad wrote in the parent tweet. “‘Jaws’ broke open the tentpole. ‘Star Wars’ redefined the blockbuster. ‘Wonder Woman’ gave us a heroine [for] the ages]. And something tells me Black Panther is about to carry the torch & set the whole thing on fire again.”

Then Whedon chimes in. “You could feel it at the premiere, right?” Whedon wrote. “Before, during, after – the movie’s just a culutral milestone. But who knew it would be so FUN.”

The upcoming Marvel Studios flick holds a special place in first time Marvel Studios-director Ryan Coogler’s heart. The director has been a longtime fan of Black Panther, identifying with the character from a young age when he was growing up in Oakland. Landing the job as the film’s director was an exciting time for Coogler.

“It’s weird because it wasn’t a pitch as much as I got a call from Nate Moore, who produced on [Captain America: The Winter Soldier] and [Captain America: Civil War]. He was kind of [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]’s right hand on all he projects and I got a call from him. He had been shepherding the film along at the studio for a number of years now. So I got a call from him, talked to to him about what they were trying to do, trying to figure out how the studio worked because I didn’t really know how they worked intimately. I was curious.”

Watch Coogler’s interview with ComicBook.com in the video above. The director quickly integrated with the Marvel Studios executives and how their teams operated, as well as discovering how they wished to see the Black Panther character brought to life. “Met Kevin, met [Louis D’Esposito], met [Victoria Alonso] eventually,” Coogler recalls. “I heard what they were thinking. They had been thinking about the project on their own and saying, ‘We’ve been thinking this and thinking that. We thought this was interesting and that was interesting.’”

He then took the alley-oop and completed the slam dunk. “I sat with that, and I had to process,” Coogler says. “I watched Civil War which hadn’t been out yet. I had to process what I would do and I came back to them and I talked to them. I thought that I wanted to make it but only if I got to explore this certain things.”

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018.