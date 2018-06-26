Kevin Smith Addresses Marvel and Star Wars Movie Directing Rumors

Rumors have been circulating that filmmaker Kevin Smith is in talks with Disney to direct a film for either Marvel or Star Wars. Now, Smith himself is weighing in on the matter and those hoping for Smith’s take on the MCU or Star Wars might not like what he has to say.

In response to a fan wondering if Smith would confirm or deny the rumors, the filmmaker was very direct in denying them. He’s not making a Star Wars or Marvel film anytime soon.

Easy to deny. The only @starwars or @MarvelStudios movies I’m involved with are the ones I pay to see in theaters. Promise. https://t.co/QmeZ4kAZOh — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 26, 2018

This isn’t the first time that Smith has addressed at least the idea of stepping behind the camera for Star Wars, Marvel, DC, or even Star Trek films. Earlier this month a fan asked him if he would be okay getting to the end of his career having never directed films in those franchises and Smith indicated that he would be, largely because he’s focused on making his own movies and letting others make the considerably bigger franchise films.

His response this time, though, adds another important element to things. As Smith says, he does see those movies in theaters and is known for being a bit of a superfan. He frequently talks about Star Wars and Marvel movies on both his Hollywood Babble-On and Fat Man on Batman podcasts as well as taken to his various social media platforms to express his reactions to the films. Smith even recently joked while moderating a panel at ACE Comic Con that living to see Infinity War was on his mind when he suffered a major heart attack earlier this year.

It’s that level of love for the movies that might make him an interesting candidate to direct, but simply being a fan also allows him the ability to do what many fans do: speculate on what they would do with a major franchise movie if given the shot. Just last month, Smith even mentioned what he would do with Batman on the big screen in a hypothetical world where he was directing.

“I would do what [Warner Bros.] are doing right now, which is, let’s just start making movies that aren’t connected. Don’t worry about that universe, don’t worry about tying things together,” Smith said on the Fatman on Batman podcast. “They were masters at this shi-t. They mastered the comic book movie in the ’70s with Superman, in the late ’80s, early ’90s with Batman, they have the f-cking Dark Knight trilogy, they should be able to do this in their f-cking sleep.”

Of course, even though Smith has confirmed that he’s not directing a Star Wars or Marvel film for Disney, fans did have a suggestion as to how he could get a bit of crossover between his own films –specifically a Jay and Silent Bob movie — and those big Disney franchises.

“‘Jay & Silent Bob Go to Disneyland’ and visit Galaxy’s Edge… it must happen,” one fan replied.

What do you think about Kevin Smith not being involved with a Star Wars or Marvel Studios film? Let us know in the comments below!