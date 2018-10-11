‘Kraven the Hunter’ Could Be Eyeing ‘The Equalizer’ Director Antoine Fuqua

After the success of Venom and its first week at the box office, it looks like it’s full steam ahead for Sony Pictures budding corner of the Marvel Universe. And they might be securing a major talent to helm one of their next projects.

With Sony developing a script featuring classic Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter, they are looking at bringing on The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua.

The news came from his screenwriting collaborator Richard Wenk, who wrote The Equalizer and The Equalizer 2. While speaking with Discussing Film about his script for Kraven the Hunter, Wenk was asked if Sony was interested in courting Fuqua to direct the project.

“That’s an unequivocal yes. Antoine is not just a great filmmaker and one of the top filmmakers in the business, but he’s also a friend of mine and we work very well together,” Wenk said. “So, I’ve got his ear and he’ll decide based on the script. But yes, I think I can speak for myself and Sony that that would be a coup to have Antoine step on board Kraven.”

Fuqua has been on Sony’s radar for quite some time, and the prospect of Kraven the Hunter could appeal to him. He previously spoke to Sony about possibly helming a film based on Morbius the Living Vampire, but that job ultimately went to Daniel Espinoza with Jared Leto to star.

“I’ve been approached about [superhero movies]…I’ll probably take some meetings soon, talk to those guys about it,” Fuqua previously told HeyUGuys. “For me it has to be the right one, in the right situation because there’s so much visual effects going on and – ‘Where’s the director in it all?’ I need to understand it because it’s like management…they have a machine, they’ve got people, there’s the design, the whole thing is sketched out … Is the director doing that? Or is it a hundred other people?”

It seems like a lot of companies have tried to get Fuqua on board, but he remains very selective about the kinds of projects he takes.

“As a kid I grew up with comic books. They talked to me about Black Panther years ago, way back in the day,” Fuqua previously told JoBlo. “There’s some reason they came up and they talked to me about at Sony, a Marvel character, Morbius [The Living Vampire]…that kinda came up. I don’t know, I have a thirteen-year-old son so I’m watching more of that again and it’s exciting to do that. I’d love to create a new one. Y’know, something that’s closer to what I get excited about.”

While it might not be a new one, maybe the prospect of working with Wenk yet again will convince Fuqua that Kraven the Hunter is the right project for his talents.