Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld’s ‘Major X’ #2 Sells Out Before Release

Just like that, Rob Liefeld is once again one of the top names in comics. After an illustrious career in the 1990s after creating the likes of Deadpool, Cable, and Domino, Liefeld is back in the spotlight after his latest creation — the mutant Major X — is on a tear across the Marvel mythos. Not only has Major X #1 been sent back for a second printing, but it’s follow-up Major X #2 has already sold out ahead of its release next week.

Marvel announced the news earlier this afternoon, revealing that Liefeld would be drawing a cover exclusively for the second printing of the second book in the series. Though Major X is just hitting comic shelves now, it’s an idea Liefeld has had for nearly 30 years. After a wait long enough to make anyone anxious, Marvel finally gave Liefeld a six-issue mini-series for the character, which is being released twice-monthly over the course of the next three months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first issue has garnered generally positive reviews, with many critics making sure to point out its peak-Liefeldian.

“Major X is a ’90s X-Men fan’s dream, plain and simple,” ComicBook.com’s Matt Mueller said in his review. “Thanks to time travel, we get a pitch-perfect take on Cable, Domino, Wolverine, Deadpool, and more that will have your nostalgia alarms going off in more ways than one, but there is more to the story than just a walk down memory lane.”

“Major X as a character is actually rather compelling, and I couldn’t help but want to find out more about the X-Istence, what powers it, and how this dimension and future came to be, despite the corny name. Liefeld churns out some of his best work here, and if you’re a fan of these classic characters, you’ll find a lot to love.”

Major X #2 is due out April 17th The Liefeld-drawn second printing variant cover for #2 can be seen below.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!