Marvel Head of TV Confirms Marvel Has Ideas for ‘Daredevil’ Season 4, 5 & 6

Marvel has loose plans for three future seasons of hit Netflix series Daredevil, according to Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb.

Asked about story challenges birthed out of the end of team-up miniseries The Defenders — which left Daredevil (Charlie Cox) battered, bruised and in the care of a nunnery following a cave-in, and subsequently presumed dead by the world at large — Loeb told EW "it always begins in the same place."

"We find the best showrunners that we can, whether it's Steve Lightfoot on Punisher or Erik [Oleson] on Daredevil, and we work together with them to craft the best story that we can," Loeb said. "Does Marvel have an idea as to what Daredevil 4, 5, or 6 could be? Sure. But ultimately those things will be shifted and talked about by the two other important parties that are involved: the network — Netflix — and our showrunner."

Loeb added Marvel Television approaches the future for their series "on a season-by-season basis, with a general idea as to where we want to be for all of our characters."

A similar approach is exhibited by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, who has long had a general road map laying out the interconnected movie-side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that ebbs and flows with changes. In 2014, Feige famously revealed he has the MCU mapped out through 2028 — plans that, at the time, didn't include fan-favorite Spider-Man or the X-Men.

In 2016, Sony-controlled Spider-Man made his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War and has since entrenched himself firmly in the shared universe, and Feige will start planning to include characters like the X-Men and the Fantastic Four as soon as Disney's $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox is completed.

Such plans for the television side lie with each series' respective networks, Loeb said when detailing why Marvel Television currently has no plans for a second go at a Defenders miniseries. For future runs of The Defenders or series like Iron Fist or Luke Cage, the decision is in Netflix's hands.

"Unlike the movie studio, which can announce a Captain Marvel movie will be out in 2019, the television studio will always be beholden to our networks, and so if our networks want another season of Iron Fist, we're ready to go," he said. "We're just waiting for the answer."

Season Three debuts October 19 on Netflix.