Marvel’s “House of M” Comes to Life With This Amazing Cosplay

The pages of Marvel Comics have given fans quite a lot of cosplay opportunities, but a new one just might take things to a whole other level.

Twitter user @flo_rka recently shared several photos of their group’s “House of M” cosplay, which brings the royal members of the House of Magnus to life in a particularly lavish way. The photos, which you can check out below, feature Magneto, Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver, and Polaris, as well as various other X-Men characters serving as royal guards.

I’m literally crying. We did it, we make @BRIANMBENDIS #houseofm happens pic.twitter.com/689CNBLxAt — geek princess (@flo_rka) September 2, 2018

For the unitiated, “House of M” was a 2005 storyline from Brian Michael Bendis and Olivier Coipel, which saw Scarlet Witch essentially changing the course of the Marvel Universe’s reality as she grieves over losing her two children. The storyline has become fairly beloved since its initial debut, with Marvel Cinematic Universe star Elizabeth Olsen expressing an interest in bringing it to the big screen.

“Paul [Bettany] and I joke about how much we’d like to do a House of M spin-off,” Olsen revealed earlier this year. “and a real indie version of it.”

‘I would love to [do a standalone], and I would love it to be “House Of M”, which is a comic book series of The Vision and Scarlet Witch having a make-believe family,” Olsen revealed in a previous interview. “She [Wanda] believes she has twin children – she alters her own reality to believe that, but really she has a miscarriage and Vision goes along with it. Then they [Vision and her family] have to tell her that she was make-believing the entire time, and she has a very traumatic experience and screams, and kills all the mutants – but that’s an X-Men story so we’d have to adjust the ending.”

What do you think of this “House of M” cosplay? Let us know what you think in the comments below.