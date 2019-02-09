Marvel Reveals Betty Ross’ Return in ‘Immortal Hulk’

The love of Bruce Banner’s life is back in the world of the Hulk.

SPOILERS for Immortal Hulk #13 by Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, Ruy Jose, and Paul Mounts follow.

Betty Ross was Dr. Bruce Banner’s love from before he was transformed into the Hulk. That transformation complicated matters since Betty’s father, Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, became bent on stopping the Hulk. Their relationship has only gotten more complicated since then.

Over the years, Bruce and Betty somehow made things work, at least for a while. They were married for a time, but that marriage was annulled when Betty was believed dead and Hulk married an alien. After the Abomination killed Betty, her father put her in cryogenic sleep and then eventually convinced AIM to resurrect her and transform her in the Red She-Hulk.

On behalf of the Order of the Shield, Betty later ordered the assassination of Bruce Banner before he could become responsible for an extinction-level event. Hulk was then healed using Extremis technology, effectively killing Banner but leaving Hulk’s new super-intelligent personality, Doc Green, active. Doc Green set out to depower the numerous gamma-powered monster heroes that had popped up throughout the Marvel Universe. He enlisted Rick Jones’ aid in depowering Red She-Hulk, reverting her to Betty Ross once again.

Later, when Doc Green allowed Bruce Banner to reemerge, Betty apologized. They parted on pleasant if not intimate terms. When Hawkeye killed Bruce during Civil War II, Betty was furious and petitioned her father to launch a revenge mission. She rescinded those plans after hearing the tape that Bruce recorded before her death.

But now Bruce and the Hulk have reemerged in Immortal Hulk. Hulk took a trip to Hell and discovered more about where the Hulk truly comes from than he ever knew. Upon returning to Earth, he calls Betty and begs to come home.

What’s interesting is that this call takes place at night. Previously, Banner has said that the night is Hulk’s time. It seems something changed during that trip to hell. Perhaps Betty can help Bruce figure it out.

What do you think of Betty Ross’s return? Let us know in the comment.

Immortal Hulk #13 is on sale now.

Immortal Hulk #13

DEC180949

(W) Al Ewing (A) Joe Bennett (CA) Alex Ross

• The One Below All is in control, and Bruce Banner belongs to him. Hell is ascendant.

• But there are two people Hell isn’t strong enough to hold. One is a man named Eugene Judd…

• …the other is the IMMORTAL HULK.

Rated T+

In Shops: Feb 06, 2019

SRP: $3.99