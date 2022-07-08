Marvel Legends Comic Gorr Figure Launches As An Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back in April, Hasbro released a Marvel Legends Thor: Love and Thunder Korg Build-A-Figure wave that included Thor, Ravager Thor, King Valkyrie, Groot, Star-Lord, and Gorr the God Butcher. The Gorr figure in that wave looked a lot like Christian Bale for some crazy reason, but the version that Hasbro unveiled today takes its inspiration from the comics. Accessories include include an alternate head, hand, and his powerful Necrosword.

The Marvel Legends Series Gorr figure is slated to be an Amazon exclusive that will be available to pre-order after 10am PT / 1pm ET on August 30th priced at $29.99. This article will be updated with a direct link as soon as it becomes available, so stay tuned.

From the official description: "Wielding the dreaded Necrosword, the being known only as Gorr sets out on a path of vengeance across time and space, and only Thor can stop him! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GORR figure. This quality 6-inch scale Gorr figure recreates the God-Butcher's fearsome visage from his premiere appearance in Marvel Comics' Thor: God of Thunder. The figure features extensive articulation for capturing all of Gorr's vengeful determination in display and play. Comes with 2 accessories including an alternate head and hand should you feel like separating the villain from his legendary Necrosword."

ComicBook.com recently asked Christian Bale what it was like balancing what he knew to be the traditional look of Gorr with what he was comfortable with portraying. Not surprisingly, Bale was a bit hesitant about Gorr's penchant for black g-string undies:

"I was coming off of a film where it had been necessary to be sort of rather lacking in muscle," Bale explained. "And then I saw the images and thought, 'Well, that's not gonna be possible... and this g-string thing that's going on there.' He looked in the comic books like physically, you know, someone to reckon with though. And I said, 'Well, you know, that's just not gonna be possible in the state I'm in. And we literally have three days between me finishing one film and heading over to Australia for the quarantine and whatnot. I like to usually have much more time in between, but the pandemic meant that things got worked out that way."

"So we said, 'All right, no, we'll go with the supernatural powers that he does have, that he gets from the Necro sword, et cetera,' which I think works really effectively," Bale continued. "And, you know, they might wanna see his ass; they don't wanna see mine. So let's say lose that g-string – and that decision had, thank God, already been made the very first time I sat down with Taika... He went, 'No, no, no, no, let's not go there.'"