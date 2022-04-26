Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Legends Korg BAF Wave Pre-Orders Are Live

Following the debut of the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer earlier this month, Hasbro officially revealed the Marvel Legends action figure wave based on the upcoming Marvel Studios film, and ComicBook.com delivered your exclusive first look. As you can see from the image above, this is a Build-A-Figure wave with six of the seven figures including a piece that can be combined to form Korg. Pre-orders for this wave are live now, and all of the details you need can be found right here.

The six figures in the Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Legends Korg BAF wave are Thor, Ravager Thor, King Valkyrie, Gorr, Groot, and Star-Lord. Naturally, Mighty Thor is also featured in the wave, which marks the return of Natalie Portman in the Jane Foster role. Gorr the God Butcher as played by Christian Bale is also an exciting new addition, and you’ll get your best look at him to date in the gallery below. Also included is an electronic Marvel Legends Mjolnir that’s based on the version from the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted, pre-orders for this wave are live now, and you can them all right here Entertainment Earth. Note that you can use code SPRINGFREE22 for free US shipping on orders $39+ and you won’t be charged until the items ship. You can also grab them here on Amazon. While you’re at it you might want to check out the huge Marvel Legends Spider-Man wave that dropped last week. A breakdown of the Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Legends wave is as follows:

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder Ravager Thor ($24.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “This quality 6-inch scale figure features sculpting and deco inspired by his appearance in Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder.The figure also has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories, including his axe, the mighty Stormbreaker. Includes figure, 1 accessory and 1 Build-A-Figure part.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder Groot ($24.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “This quality 6-inch scale Groot figure features sculpting and deco inspired by his appearance in Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder.The figure also has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories, including an extending vine accessory. Includes figure,4 accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part.”

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder Gorr ($24.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Gorr will let nothing stand in his way. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER GORR Figure.This quality 6-inch scale Gorr figure features sculpting and deco inspired by his appearance in Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder.The figure also has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories, including his weapon, the Necrosword! Includes figure, 3 accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part.”

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder Thor ($24.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “This quality 6-inch scale Thor figure features sculpting and deco inspired by his appearance in Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder.The figure also has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories, including his axe, the Stormbreaker! Includes figure and 3 accessories.”

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder King Valkyrie ($24.99) Order at Entertainment Earth: “When a dangerous new enemy threatens the livelihood of New Asgard, King Valkyrie takes up her sword once more to defend her people. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER KING VALKYRIE Figure.This quality 6-inch scale King Valkyrie figure features sculpting and deco inspired by his appearance in Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder.The figure also has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories, including her signature sword, Dragonfang! Includes figure, 1 accessory and 2 Build-A-Figure parts.”

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder Star-Lord ($24.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Peter Quill and the Guardians of the Galaxy return, teaming up with Thor to defend the universe from Star-Lord, a dangerous new enemy. This quality 6-inch scale Star-Lord figure features sculpting and deco inspired by his appearance in Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder.The figure also has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories, including his axe, including his signature blaster accessory! Includes figure, 2 accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part.”

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder Mighty Thor ($24.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Jane Foster’s life is forever changed when she comes to possess the hammer, Mjolnir…and becomes the Mighty Thor! This quality 6-inch scale figure features sculpting and deco inspired by her appearance in Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder.The figure also has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories, including the legendary hammer, Mjolnir! Includes figure, 4 accessories and a Build-A-Figure part.”

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Mighty Thor Mjolnir Electronic Hammer ($131.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Now in the hands of the Mighty Thor, the legendary and all-powerful hammer, Mjolnir, is one of the most iconic weapons in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Legends proudly presents this 1:1 scale reproduction of Mjolnir as it appears in Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder! The Mighty Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, is reformed in movie-authentic detail, with crack lines across the hammerhead to reflect the hammer’s appearance. Press the button on the handle to light up the hammerhead and trigger movie-inspired thunder sound FX!”

Dwight Stall, Principal Product Designer, Hasbro Marvel team had the following to say about the project:

“The chance to work on the Marvel Legends product from Hasbro for any upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film is always a treat and a welcome challenge. Taking source material from Marvel Studios and figuring out how to translate that into an articulated action figure always comes with its own unique opportunities and rewards. We take special care in reviewing the costumes and armor which shows us how and where to break up the pieces so that you get the most accurate, seamless, and fun play experience possible when properly assembled. Every costume design is unique. We use multiple articulation systems in Marvel Legends to find the best way to bring each figure to life. In the end, fans of Marvel Legends will get to add some amazing Thor: Love and Thunder figures based on the Marvel characters played by Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and for the first time Christian Bale, as well as others, to their toy shelves, and that’s a win, win, win!”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Mighty Thor Mjolnir Electronic Hammer

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder Thor

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder Thor #2

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder Ravager Thor

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder Ravager Thor #2

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder Mighty Thor

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder Mighty Thor #2

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder King Valkyrie

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder King Valkyrie #2

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder Gorr

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder Gorr #2

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder Groot

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder Groot #2

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder Star-Lord

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love And Thunder Star-Lord #2