Marvel Movies Dominated In 2018 People’s Choice Awards Nominations

Marvel will have a big presence at the People’s Choice Awards this year, so much so that there is nary a category without a movie inspired by the Marvel universe in some way.

E! just announced all the nominees, and in the Movie of 2018 category alone, Marvel has three nominees, including Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Deadpool 2. Black Panther, Infinity War, and Deadpool 2 are joined by Ant-Man and The Wasp in the Action Movie of 2018 category, and all of these films make appearances in the individual actors and actresses category.

Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and The Wasp) gets a nod in Male Movie Star of 2018, as does Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. from Avengers: Infinity War. Ryan Reynolds also makes an appearance courtesy of Deadpool 2, while Chadwick Boseman and Michael B Jordan represent Black Panther.

On the Female Movie Star of 2018 list, Evangeline Lilly of Ant-Man and The Wasp headlines the list, followed by Scarlett Johansson from Avengers: Infinity War.

Lilly, Hemsworth, Reynolds, Boseman, Jordan, and Johansson make appearances again in the Action Movie Star of 2018 category and are joined by Danai Gurira for her performance as Okoye in Black Panther.

Marvel also made an impact on the TV side with nominations for Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Cloak and Dagger in the Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 category.

You can check out the full nomination lists for the applicable categories below.

Movie of 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Incredibles 2

Deadpool 2

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Fifty Shades Freed

Ready Player One

A Quiet Place

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

A Wrinkle in Time

Ocean’s 8

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Action Movie of 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Deadpool 2

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Ready Player One

Ant-Man and the Wasp

The Equalizer 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Rampage

Ocean’s 8

The Meg

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Male Movie Star of 2018

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Dwayne Johnson, Skyscraper

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

John Boyega, Pacific Rim: Uprising

Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout

Pierce Brosnan, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Female Movie Star of 2018

Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time

Sandra Bullock, Ocean’s 8

Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time

Leslie Mann, Blockers

Anne Hathaway, Ocean’s 8

Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow

