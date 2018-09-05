Marvel Movies Dominated In 2018 People’s Choice Awards Nominations

Marvel will have a big presence at the People’s Choice Awards this year, so much so that there is nary a category without a movie inspired by the Marvel universe in some way.
E! just announced all the nominees, and in the Movie of 2018 category alone, Marvel has three nominees, including Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Deadpool 2. Black Panther, Infinity War, and Deadpool 2 are joined by Ant-Man and The Wasp in the Action Movie of 2018 category, and all of these films make appearances in the individual actors and actresses category.
Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and The Wasp) gets a nod in Male Movie Star of 2018, as does Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. from Avengers: Infinity War. Ryan Reynolds also makes an appearance courtesy of Deadpool 2, while Chadwick Boseman and Michael B Jordan represent Black Panther.
On the Female Movie Star of 2018 list, Evangeline Lilly of Ant-Man and The Wasp headlines the list, followed by Scarlett Johansson from Avengers: Infinity War.
Lilly, Hemsworth, Reynolds, Boseman, Jordan, and Johansson make appearances again in the Action Movie Star of 2018 category and are joined by Danai Gurira for her performance as Okoye in Black Panther.
Marvel also made an impact on the TV side with nominations for Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Cloak and Dagger in the Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 category.
You can check out the full nomination lists for the applicable categories below.
Movie of 2018
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Incredibles 2
Deadpool 2
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Fifty Shades Freed
Ready Player One
A Quiet Place
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
A Wrinkle in Time
Ocean’s 8
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Action Movie of 2018
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Deadpool 2
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Ready Player One
Ant-Man and the Wasp
The Equalizer 2
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Rampage
Ocean’s 8
The Meg
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Male Movie Star of 2018
Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Dwayne Johnson, Skyscraper
Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
John Boyega, Pacific Rim: Uprising
Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout
Pierce Brosnan, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Female Movie Star of 2018
Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time
Sandra Bullock, Ocean’s 8
Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time
Leslie Mann, Blockers
Anne Hathaway, Ocean’s 8
Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow
Who will you be nominating? Let us know in the comments!