Marvel Fan Points Out Star-Lord’s Mom is REALLY Old in the MCU

When it comes to continuity, the Marvel Cinematic Universe generally does a pretty good job of keeping things in order. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some things that fans question — including an interesting find about Peter Quill/Star-Lord’s mom.

On Reddit, one fan noticed that Laura Haddock appeared in both Captain America: The First Avenger and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with her Captain America appearance set in the 1940s and her romance with Peter’s father set in 1980. The fan’s takeaway? Meredith Quill doesn’t age despite being really, really old.

It’s a pretty interesting find, however this isn’t the first time it’s come up. Back in May, a fan brought the issue up to Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn wanting to know if Meredith had some sort of super power all her own. Gunn jokingly replied that the Captain America appearance wasn’t Meredith but was, instead, Peter’s grandmother — though he also noted he was totally making that up. The reality? Haddock was simply cast in both roles, but that doesn’t mean Gunn’s lighthearted explanation couldn’t work. Peter’s grandmother very well could have met Captain America in the 1940s and then, later, her lookalike daughter could have met Peter’s father in the 1980s. The timeline works out.

As for the timeline working out going forward in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though, that’s something that could get interesting should the popular theory that time travel or even multiple realities will be a factor in Avengers 4. The synopsis in “The Road to Avengers 4” art book notes that audiences will witness “the turning point of this epic journey”, a line in keeping with an earlier synopsis that many interpreted to mean that the heroes would have to return to the past to set things right after Avengers: Infinity War and that some of the heroes might not make it back alive.

For now, fans will just have to wait for the Avengers 4 trailer to get more clues as what to expect from the upcoming Avengers film. As for Meredith Quill, well, her fate is pretty clear no matter whether she met Captain America. She died when Peter was a child, which is part of how he ended up in space to become a Guardian of the Galaxy.

Avengers 4 opens in theaters on May 3, 2019.