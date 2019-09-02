Marvel Fan Creates Epic Phase 4 LEGO Minifig Lineup

Now that Avengers: Endgame is well out of the way, the team at Marvel Studios is moving full steam ahead Phase 4 and beyond. For the first time in Marvel Cinematic Universe history, the upcoming phase won’t include an Avengers movie. Instead, it will introduce a whole slew of new characters to the MCU, including Shang-Chi, The Eternals, Red Guardian, Taskmaster, and more.

We’ve received two sets of major announcements about upcoming properties and since then, one dedicated Marvel fan has taken it upon themselves to craft some of the upcoming stars in the best way possible: by turning them into LEGO minifigures. Reddit user u/_pixel_perfect_ custom-made ten new LEGO minifigs and took a snapshot, class photo-style. Included in the customization includes Taskmaster, Ikaris, Scarlet Witch, Nightmare, Kate Bishop, Mighty Thor, Falcon/Captain America, Shang-Chi, Loki, and Blade. The photo can be seen below or by checking out the Reddit post here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It should be noted that one of the minifigs included in the image above is technically not a part of Phase 4. After announcing Mahershala Ali would be joining the MCU as Blade, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the Blade solo film wouldn’t take place until Phase 5 in 2022 or sometime thereafter. Shortly after Ali was announced as Blade, former Blade star Wesley Snipes sent ComicBook.com an exclusive statement breaking his silence on the casting.

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan,” Snipes told us. “Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What other LEGO minifigs would you like to see from the announced properties in Phase 4 and beyond? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!