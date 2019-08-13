Marvel Reveals X-Men Covers For November

Marvel today revealed the covers for X-Men comics shipping in November 2019. November is the second month of the Dawn of X, the new X-Men line announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. The line launches following the conclusion of Jonathan Hickman‘s House of X and Powers of X miniseries. Hickman writes the flagship X-Men series. The other five ongoings are Excalibur, Marauders, New Mutants, Fallen Angels, and X-Force.

“House of X and Powers of X lay the groundwork for a whole new world of X-Men stories for years to come, and the Dawn of X books are the promise of that new world come to life,” said X-Men Senior Editor Jordan D. White when the books were announced. “They are the start of the new era that will change how we think of the X-Men and the kinds of stories we tell with them. It all begins here.”

These new series are said to kick off the first phase of Jonathan Hickman’s massive multi-year plan for the X-Men, redefining the characters and franchise for a new era. They are said to be perfect jumping-on points for new and long-time X-Men fans. Keep reading to see details for each of the six new series.

X-Men #2

WRITTEN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN

ART AND COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu continue the flagship X-Men title!

When an island full of unspeakable horrors appears on the horizon, the X-Men have their work cut out for themselves keeping Krakoa safe!

Excalibur #2

WRITTEN BY TINI HOWARD

ART BY MARCUS TO

COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

A NEW DAY IS FORGED!

Mutantkind has always been special…as has their relationship with the world—or WORLDS—around them. As this new era dawns, a new connection forms between mutants and the magic of the world… and that of Otherworld! Can the new Captain Britain forge a new way through the chaos with her companions Rogue, Gambit, Jubilee, Rictor…and Apocalypse?!?

Marauders #2

WRITTEN BY GERRY DUGGAN

ART BY MATTEO LOLLI

COVER BY RUSSEL DAUTERMAN

THE X-MEN SAIL AT DAWN!

Even in this glorious new dawn, Mutantkind faces hardships and oppression from their human counterparts. Led by Captain Kate Pryde and funded by Emma Frost and the Hellfire Trading Company, Marauders Storm, Pyro, Bishop and Iceman sail the seas of the world to protect those hated and feared!

New Mutants #2

WRITTEN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN

ART AND COVER BY ROD REIS

The classic New Mutants (Sunspot, Wolfsbane, Mirage, Karma, Magik, and Cypher) get together with a few new friends in Chamber and Mondo. They’re the next generation of mutants and they’re ready to claim their future now…so what better way to do that than a mission to the stars alongside the Starjammers!?

Fallen Angels #2

WRITTEN BY BRYAN EDWARD HILL

ART BY SZYMON KUDRANSKI

COVER BY ASHLEY WITTER

Mutantkind’s newfound place in the world doesn’t account for every mutant…not all belong in paradise. Psylocke is joined by Cable and X-23 on a mission of revenge that could jeopardize all of mutant existence!

X-Force #2

WRITTEN BY BENJAMIN PERCY

ART BY JOSHUA CASSARA

COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER

X-Force is the CIA of the mutant world; Beast, Jean Grey and Sage on the intelligence side, Wolverine, Kid Omega, an Domino on the special ops side.

In a perfect world, there would be no need for an X-Force. But we’re not there…yet.