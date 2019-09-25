Did Marvel’s Blade Just Kill SPOILER?

Marvel’s Strikeforce unites some very interesting characters for a surprising adventure, but it’s not only the lineup that’s surprising. If you read the issue, you know that Blade ends up leading a team that includes Spider-Woman, Wiccan, Monica Rambeau, Winter Soldier, and Angela through a mystery that each one of them wants to get to the bottom of, and it will lead them to some darker places. This team doesn’t have an issue getting their hands a little dirty, but that doesn’t mean they are looking to get anyone killed. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happens, and it is far from what they hoped for when they got into this mess. Spoilers incoming for Strikeforce #1, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

We learn in the issue that this group was framed by shapeshifters, but as Angela reveals later on, it wasn’t a scheme by the Skrulls or other groups Marvel fans are more familiar with. It ends up being the Vridai, who grow in dark caves on Svartalfheim and can assume the form of anyone they have captured. This leads to them encounter someone who appears to be Doctor Doom, but after Angela cuts him down it is just another of these creatures.

That’s why when Daimon Hellstrom shows up Blade and the crew think he’s been kidnapped by the Vridai just like Doom, and after he starts attacking them Blade looks to end the fight quickly, stabbing Hellstrom through the chest.

Wiccan’s reaction says it all though, as he says “Holy…that…that was a shape-shifter right?” Hellstrom lays on the floor dead, and while they are trying to figure things out Blade gets a phone call from Satana Hellstrom, who says her brother just showed up and is acting weird.

That means the guy he just stabbed is the real Daimon Hellstrom, and now he might just killed him.

You can check out the spoiler images above.

Strikeforce #1 is written by Tini Howard, drawn by German Peralta, colored by Jordie Bellaire, and lettered by VC’s Joe Sabino. The official description can be found below.

“From the dark minds of rising stars Tini Howard and Germán Peralta comes a tale of the underside of the Marvel Universe! A new threat is secretly taking over the planet — and the more people who know about it, the more powerful the threat becomes. Blade dealt with this threat once before, and hoped to never have to again. He can’t bring the Avengers in on this — not just for their own safety, but for the safety of everyone on Earth. So he must recruit a team of heroes accustomed to darkness — a strikeforce. Blade, Angela, Spider-Woman, Wiccan, the Winter Soldier, Monica Rambeau and Daimon Hellstrom join forces to fight the fights that no other Marvel team can take on!”

Strikeforce #1 is in comic stores now.