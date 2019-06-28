Marvel’s Kevin Feige Reaction To Unknown Avengers: Endgame Question Goes Viral

Sometimes, you get lucky and find a treasure buried someplace on Twitter that you’ve never seen before. Such is the case with this tweet, made in late April, that asks a simple question: what in the world is Kevin Feige doing during an interview? Cosplayer Riddle shared a quick clip back in April that wondered, “what was that reporter asking Kevin Feige?” and sharing a shot of an interview in which Feige is in the background, not being featured, and is doing something strange with his eyes. Your first inclination upon seeing it might be to think that it was some kind of trick of the camera, especially since he is not in the foreground of the shot, but a little further down the thread, another user pointed out that this is apparently a thing Feige sometimes does when he’s joking around on red carpets and such.

The most popular theory — especially since this was just before the release of Avengers: Endgame and so people were already joking about it pretty regularly — is that Feige is acting shocked as a reporter is asking him about the briefly-popular theory that held the Avengers would defeat Thanos by sending Ant-Man into Thanos’s body (via the butt, of course) and then having him grow, exploding the villain from the inside out. That may or may not be the case, but whatever is going on here, Feige’s response to it is pretty hilarious.

With all due respect.. WHAT WAS THAT REPORTER ASKING Kevin Fiege?! pic.twitter.com/DRDgkBjbDB — Riddle@CCXP_THEN_AX (@Ridd1e) April 24, 2019

You probably won’t be able to get him to do that face again for you, but Avengers: Endgame is coming back to theaters tonight, so if you want to revisit some of that same manic energy, check it out this weekend as Feige and company make a run for the all-time box office currently held by James Cameron’s Avatar.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd while Avengers: Endgame returns to theaters for a re-release this weekend. Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media wherever movies are sold.