Marvel’s Kingpin Vincent D’Onofrio Praises Moon Knight Villain Ethan Hawke

Vincent D’Onofrio is no stranger to showing his support for the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So it would make sense that he’d send support to his longtime friend Ethan Hawke. Hawke stars in Marvel Studios’ most recent series, Moon Knight as the villainous Arthur Harrow, and it seems that D’Onofrio is very impressed. The actor sent his support to his fellow MCU actor in a new tweet.

“My pal Hawke is so good in #MoonKnight . Love this Show.” D’Onofrio wrote on Twitter. “Oscar and May Calamawy too. Ep 1 and 2 are great. Can’t wait for 3.”

D’Onofrio has a long tenure of playing a Marvel villain with his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. After the cancelation of Daredevil, it seemed like we’d never see the actor as Kingpin again. Then the studio surprised us with D’Onfrio returning as the character in Hawkeye. His portrayal of Kingpin is one of the greatest performances in any Marvel TV show, so if he’s giving out praise, that’s gotta mean a lot.

Moon Knight is probably going to be one of the more interesting and mysterious projects releasing from Marvel Studios’ vault. From everything we’ve seen so far, Moon Knight is a ton of fun, and it seems that even the cast agrees. Ethan Hawke, who plays the series’ antagonist, recently revealed that he was shocked at how much creative freedom he and his co-stars had on the set. In a recent interview, Hawke opened up about his experience working with Marvel Studios.



“Through much of my career, the higher the budget went up, the higher the fear quotient went up, and from the people in charge, there was a lot less creativity on set because there was so much fear. But there’s something about the success that Marvel has achieved that empowers them to be confident and not be fearful,” Hawke told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m only guessing here, but somehow in the DNA between Kevin Feige’s relationship to Robert Downey Jr., there’s something really good that happened between the producorial-actor relationship. They have tremendous faith and belief in the actor’s ability to contribute. That opening scene is a great example of them using your creativity to help get you to invest in the show and to come up with original ideas. So I was really impressed by that. Oscar poured himself into this part. At one point when Oscar and I were rehearsing, I said to him, ‘You realize that they’re being so kind? They believe in us so much that if this doesn’t work, it’s our fault. We can’t blame anybody.'(Laughs.) But that’s really empowering as a performer. Yes, you have to work in their kitchen, but they’re going to let you work.”



Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.” The first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight are streaming exclusively on Disney+.

