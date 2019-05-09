Marvel Studios Concept Artist Reveals Look at Microverse City in the Quantum Realm

Now that Avengers: Endgame has arrived, Marvel fans have been forced to scratch off a lot of the earlier fan theories they had about how the film would play out. One of the biggest points of speculation was how Endgame might reveal more about the mysterious Quantum Realm from the Ant-Man movies, but even that didn’t go quite how fans expected.

The Quantum Realm turned out to be a somewhat generic sci-fi MacGuffin for Endgame‘s second act; a convenient means of allowing the Avengers to access the power of time travel. However, Ant-Man and the Wasp revealed the tiny (pun) Easter egg of an actual civilization living in the Quantum Realm, and today we’re able to get a better look at it, up close!

“Microverse City developed for Antman and the Wasp. I wonder if Scott Lang made it here during his unscheduled stay in the Quantum Realm. You can catch the briefest glimpse of this when Hank and Janet leave the Quantum Realm. Having started my concept art career in environment design, it’s always fun to do some pure environment concepts at Marvel Studios.”

This artwork was done by Jackson Sze, who is a Senior Visual Development Artist for Marvel Studios. As stated, it provides a closer look at the mysterious microverse civilization that is currently living in the Quantum Realm – though it brings us no closer to actually knowing what this mysterious city is; how it may be related to the backstory of Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and the years she was marooned in the Quantum Realm; if it connects to Janet’s new Quantum powers; or how it will factor into the next Ant-Man movie, and Phase 4 of the MCU.

