Moon Knight Return Teased for December

One of the biggest surprises from Marvel Studios during D23 Expo last weekend was the news that the fan-favorite character Moon Knight would not only be getting a live-action TV adaptation, but it would be coming to the Disney+ streaming service as a part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s no telling when the show will actually arrive or what it will look like, but people are more than excited to see the character come to life. In the meantime, it sounds like there will be a lot more of Moon Knight to go around in the pages of Marvel Comics beginning later this year.

About a week after D23 Expo had concluded, Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski took to Twitter to address the character Black Knight, who is being played on the big screen by Game of Thrones star Kit Harington. Cebulski mentioned that Black Knight would be returning to the comics with a substantial presence over the next year and went on to confirm that Moon Knight will be getting a similar treatment beginning in December.

“In an instance of ‘Hey, that worked out nicely!’, the Black Knight and his Ebony Blade will be playing a big role in Marvel comics in 2020, starting with his return in Punisher Kill Krew #3 this October,” Cebulski tweeted. “And Moon Knight comes back in an awesome and unexpected way this December!!”

Moon Knight has been a cult favorite character for fans for quite some time and they’ve constantly asked for the character to be brought to the screen. Many thought that Daredevil and the Marvel/Netflix universe would be the perfect place for the character, considering he’s been depicted as more adult-oriented over the years. But he likely won’t have all of those freedoms on Disney+, considering the service won’t be streaming any R-rated content.

Among the people excited for a live-action version of Moon Knight is actor Ross Marquand, who is best known for playing Aaron on The Walking Dead and the Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War. He has been very vocal in the past about wanting to play the Moon Knight character if the opportunity ever arose, and he tweeted that he was “so much very excited” when the news of the show broke last week.

“On the off chance that [Red Skull] — I don’t know if he’s out of the MCU, or if he’s free to roam, or whatever — but if he doesn’t come back, I would love to play Moon Knight,” Marquand said during a Texas convention last year. “Because that’s kind of Marvel’s — he gets compared to Batman a lot, like Marvel’s Batman, but he’s such an amazing character.”

Are you looking forward to more Moon Knight in the future? Who should play the character in the TV series? Let us know in the comments!