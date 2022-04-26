Moon Knight Used Captain America as a Meter for Violence

✖

Marvel Studios' Moon Knight has been putting out high quality episodes week by week, with the titular character kicking some tail. The series has featured some of the bloodiest moments in Marvel Cinematic Universe history and it seems that there was a gauge for violence. The Direct had the chance to speak with Moon Knight scribe Beau DeMayo, where it was revealed that the series was told that it could only go to Captain Americalevels of violence.

"It was and it wasn't. I think if you look at Captain America, especially like Civil War, and Winter Soldier, and like the violence in those movies particularly… you're sitting in an arena that sits very close to the violence that you see in Moon Knight," DeMayo said. "It doesn't go as bone-crunching, or [scenes like] Moon Knight cutting people's faces off particularly. But it does sit in a place where these are people who are clearly channeling emotional trauma through fists. And I think that gave us a certain degree of comfort to know that we can take Moon Knight to a place where we felt like we were honoring the spirits of the comics."

"We had been told we can sit in the Captain America violence realm, and we just kind of knew to stay there. I don't think we, too my memory—this was pre-covid, we actually wrote those scripts right before the world went into shutdown. So pre-covid brain in me says that I don't remember a time of us getting a note that we had gone too far." The writer added.



Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously teased how brutal the Oscar Isaac-led series would be. While speaking to Empire Magazine, Feige revealed that the series would be a tonal shift compared to other projects they have put out. The Marvel Studios head also revealed that Moon Knight would not hold back.



"He's brutal," the Marvel producer told the mag. "It's been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we're able to do," Feige told Empire. "There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, 'We're gonna pull back on this, right?' No. We're not pulling back. There's a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight."



Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt." Episode five of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight is set to hit Disney+ tomorrow.

