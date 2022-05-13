Moon Knight Writer Clarifies Character's New Flying Abilities

✖

Moon Knight's finale featured a bunch of surprises that teased the future of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the shows post-credits scene, Marvel Studios introduced us to Marc Spector's third personality, Jake Lockley. But it's what they did during the episode that really excited fans of the character. Upon Marc Spector and Steven Grant being revived, Khonshu pulled something great. He flew Moon Knight across the night's sky to Cairo, where Arthur Harrow was bringing the crocodile goddess Ammit back to life. Moon Knight has never flew in the comics before, so the new ability was pretty shocking. While speaking with ComicBook.com, Head Writer Jeremy Slater revealed that Moon Knight wasn't actually flying.

"God, again, I'm not a 100% sure because in the script it was, he was using his cape as a sort of parasail" Slater told us. "And Khonshu was like, 'I'm the God of the night skies.' And the idea in the script was that Khonshu summons up this incredible sort of jet stream of air, and he catches that. And he's riding this sort of air current at 200 miles an hour towards Cairo. Clearly it was sort of visualized a slightly different way in the show. So I think it's a little bit up in the air. I don't think he can necessarily fly like Captain Marvel."

"But look, we've seen that when he is channeling Khonshu's power, he can do some pretty crazy stuff. And I don't necessarily know if we know what the ceiling for that power level is just yet. He may be way stronger than any of us know or suspect, that the Khonshu Wars run in Jason Aaron's Avengers, he kicks all the Avengers ass. Moon Knight is much stronger than people have given him credit for in the past. And that's now canon. So I think it gives us a lot of leeway to level him up or down as the story dictates in the future." Moon Knight's head writer added.

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt." All episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight are now available on Disney+.

