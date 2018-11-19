Captain America Easter Egg Spotted in New ‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ Trailer

Today, 20th Century Fox released the first trailer for Once Upon a Deadpool, the PG-13 recut of Deadpool 2. The recut also has a framing story with Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) kidnapping Fred Savage in order to force him to reenact his role form The Princess Bride. That framing sequence also has a hidden Captain America Easter egg.

If you look closely at the bookcase behind Savage, there’s a Captain America action figure sitting on the shelf. Specifically, it appears to be the Captain America action figure released as part of the Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars line that was put out in 1984 and 1985. That would make sense since The Princess Bride release not long after, in 1987.

The film’s trailer also has a reference to Disney-Pixar’s Up and a pretty harsh joke about Fox’s Marvel movies.

While Once Upon a Deadpool will mostly a be a version of Deadpool 2 edited to remove content that earned the film its R rating, co-write Paul Wernick confirmed that some new footage was shot.

“We definitely shot new stuff. And recently too. After Deadpool 2 came out and we were all sitting around, we came to it less about the idea of let’s make a PG-13 movie and more, ‘Let’s talk a little bit about Deadpool.’” Wernick told /Film. “We were kicking around some ideas and then I think it was Ryan [Reynolds] who had the great framing device and we all got excited and went to the studio. They said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Fire up the cameras.’”

Since the film is going into theaters around the holidays, Fox will contribute a portion of its earnings to charity.

“Because it’s the season of giving, we will also be giving $1 for every ticket sold to F-ck Cancer, which will be renamed Fudge Cancer just for this limited-time ad campaign,” Ryan Reynolds recently said. “Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006. I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…”

Once Upon a Deadpool will open in theaters on December 12th. It will remain in theaters for two weeks, closing its run on Christmas Eve.