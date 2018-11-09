‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ Poster Released

Deadpool is making his way back to theaters this December, and this time, he’s riding a reindeer straight onto the big screen. That’s right, this holiday season, Wade Wilson is taking over. On December 12th, Fox is releasing a PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 into theaters, under the title Once Upon a Deadpool.

The new cut of the film will be toned down for younger audiences, and it will feature bookends of Ryan Reynolds‘ titular character reading the story of Deadpool to Fred Savage, who seems to be held against his will. In order to celebrate the pending release, Fox released the official poster for Once Upon a Deadpool on Friday, and it’s filled with plenty of holiday cheer.

“One December 12th, there will be zero F’s given,”the tweet from the Fox Twitter account reads.

Once Upon a Deadpool will be in theaters for 12 days, running through Christmas Eve. This will give teenagers who didn’t get the chance to see the R-rated Deadpool 2 in theaters, and who will have nothing to do on their holiday breaks, a chance to watch the magic unfold on the big screen.

Not only will this be a chance to people to see more of Wade Wilson in theaters, but it is also a great opportunity for charity. Reynolds has teamed up with the F-ck Cancer organization, giving them $1 from every single ticket sold.

“Because it’s the season of giving, we will also be giving $1 for every ticket sold to F-ck Cancer, which will be renamed Fudge Cancer just for this limited-time ad campaign,” Reynolds said recently.

The actor and producer has long held the stance that Deadpool movies need to be rated R, but he was able to change his mind for this release on two conditions.

“Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006,” Reynolds said. “I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…”

Are you excited to see Once Upon a Deadpool in theaters this Christmas?