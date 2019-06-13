Robert Downey Jr. To Chris Evans: “Happy Birthday to America’s Ass”

These days, Marvel Cinematic Universe actors entertain fans with their social media antics almost as much as they do with their onscreen performances. After so much time and so many films together, The Avengers cast is no doubt the best at riffing with one another online, and today the MCU’s recent retirees Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are back at it again.

Today is Chris Evans’ birthday, which means millions of Marvel fans and moviegoers are all celebrating along with the actor. Well, in the case of Robert Downey Jr., he couldn’t help but to make things just a little weird, by bringing up one of Avengers: Endgame‘s most popular quotes, in honor of Chris Evans:

Happy birthday to America’s ass. The world’s a better place, and I owe you a kiss on the cheek! @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/iCFRSu0DIH — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) June 13, 2019

Chris Evans took the well-wishes in stride, putting up this response post:

The “America’s Ass” line between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers (and later Steve Rogers and his unconscious past self) has blown up to be one of the most famous (and meme-worthy) lines from Avengers: Endgame. Aside from the obvious fact that the line has essentially become Chris Evans’ new nickname, fans have found some clever ways to spin it into all kinds of other meanings – like taking shots at major pop-culture or political figures. The phrase “America’s ass” just has o’ so many potential uses…

It’s sad to think that these sorts of interactions between RDJ and Evans could start to fade with time, as both actors move past their respective Marvel phases, and onto other projects and/or ventures. They really brought the Iron Man/Captain America dynamic to life in the MCU, and made it as iconic and important to fans than the Batman and Superman relationship. In fact, if you look at the returns of Captain America: Civil War compared to Batman v Superman, it’s clear that Tony and Steve’s bond was indeed the biggest thing in modern comic book movies.

…Just don’t tell Marvel Studios that Robert Downey Jr. is clearly posting pirated Avengers: Endgame footage.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters; Captain Marvel is now available on home video. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is slated for release in 2021.