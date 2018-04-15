‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Robert Downey Jr. Surprises Make-A-Wish Kids

Avengers: Infinity War star Robert Downey Jr., the Iron Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just inducted some very worthy young heroes from the “Avengers Academy” into the official Avengers ranks.

Downey was in Singapore as part of the Avengers: Infinity War press tour and surprised a group of Make-A-Wish children by showing up to make them official Avengers. He had them recite an Avengers oath and capped it off by calling them to assemble. You can watch the “ceremony” above.

If you want to take your own oath, here are the words Downey had the children recite:

“We the Avengers have banded together to protect and safeguard planet Earth’s nations, resources, and children from all threats. That we shall not interfere in the growth of mankind, in meeting its rightful destiny. We will inspire and encourage every child who needs the strength and courage to battle wrongdoers and diseases. That we dedicate ourselves to the establishment, growth, and preservation of peace, liberty, equality, and justice under law. This is our solemn oath.”

This is just one example of how powerful a symbol Downey has become through by having played Iron Man for the past decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many fans expect his days as Tony Stark may be numbered, which is something that Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo commented on recently.

“There is nobody who can take over Iron Man from Robert,” Russo said. “I don’t think the audience would accept that. He never mentioned to us about leaving Iron Man, but it will happen at some point of time.

He can’t play the character forever,” Russo continued. “I am sure there are lots other things he wants to do in his career. But he loves playing the character, I know that, and we love working together. We will see where it goes from here.”

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.