Saturday Night Live Celebrates Avengers: Endgame With a Classic Moment

Not to be left out of this weekend’s festivities, Saturday Night Live — which traditionally has relatively few ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — decided to celebrate the release of Avengers: Endgame by reminding folks of a classic moment from the show featuring Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye. As you might imagine, things don’t go particularly well for the Avenger.

The clip, which comes from Season 38 episode that aired in 2012, focuses on the original Avengers film. In it, Captain America (portrayed by Taran Killam) and Black Widow (portrayed by Kate McKinnon) are discussing their plan of attack when it’s revealed that Hawkeye’s pretty much done; he’s all out of arrows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The short clip, which was shared on Twitter, can be seen below:

We couldn’t let you go into #Avengers weekend without a #TBT pic.twitter.com/6fmgEUcGyV — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 25, 2019

Such a simpler time. While we won’t spoil anything, it is known that Hawkeye has a significant presence in Endgame after being absent from Infinity War. You can check out the full Saturday Night Live sketch below, which is much longer:

Avengers: Endgame serves as the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, which began with 2008’s Iron Man, which starred Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role. This section of the MCU has recently been dubbed the Infinity Saga, which makes sense as it largely concerns the Infinity Stones and the acquisition of them by the Mad Titan, Thanos, as portrayed by Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next official entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to release on July 4th. Everything beyond that is still in limbo.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie, and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!