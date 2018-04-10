Sebastian Stan Wants to Work With ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi

If you were ask fans to choose the most serious characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s entirely likely that Bucky Barnes’ name would come up. A LOT.

Having been brainwashed to become the lethal assassin The Winter Soldier, Bucky hasn’t had much time for humor since he went off to war in the 1940s. However, as actor Sebastian Stan proved in this past year’s I, Tonya, he’s definitely got some comedic chops that MCU viewers haven’t exactly had the chance to witness.

During an interview with Bad Taste, Stan mentioned that he’d love to get the chance to do some more comedy in the future, and who better to help him achieve that dream than the director of Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi.

“First of all, I LOVE Taika Waititi,” Stan said. “I mean, he kills me. And I mean, he REALLY kills me. In Thor there were so many funny moments … I’d love that.

“I think that personally I’m much more attracted to dark humor. It’s a bit more offbeat, and that’s what I, Tonya was. The Russos understand that, they have a background in that as well. I’m just not sure if I could be funny in one of those other situations. But for me as a viewer I love all of them. Chris Pratt has that’s very … he’s so nice and so charming. Not many people can do that. But I really enjoy watching those as a viewer.”

If there’s someone who has experience in taking something that people perceive as serious, and turn it into something absolutely hilarious, it’s Waititi. For years, the Thor franchise was looked at as one of the most serious, humorless, often times boring series’ in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then Waititi came along.

Thor: Ragnarok is one of the most well reviewed Marvel films to date, and is highly regarded as one of the funniest entries in the connected universe. If Waititi could make the Thor movies a ton of fun, what’s to say that he couldn’t do the same thing with the Winter Soldier?

If Bucky Barnes makes it out of Infinity War alive, perhaps he could get the Thor treatment in Phase 4.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original release date of May 4. Marvel will follow this massive team-up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6.