Is The Grandmaster’s Staff An Infinity Stone?

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe chugs towards Avengers: Infinity War — or as Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige calls it, the “culmination” of the past ten years or so worth of movies — one thing is for certain:all hell’s going to break loose when Thanos (Josh Brolin) assembles his Infinity Gauntlet.

The Infinity Stones — renamed from the comics’ Infinity Gems — have played a tremendous role in all aspects of the MCU so far.To date, five of the six stones have been in MCU movies with the only one missing being the orange-colored Soul Stone.

With Thor:Ragnarok premiering domestically this week, did we finally catch a glimpse of the elusive remaining stone?

WARNING:Thor: Ragnarok spoilers follow.

One of the most popular theories leading up to Ragnarok was that Idris Elba’s Heimdall was the holder of the Soul Stone.The armor he wore while protecting the Bifrost was made of an orange-like metal and his amber-colored eyes matched.Compounded by the fact that he’s able to see every person — read soul — within the Nine Realms, it was a rather convincing theory.

Those who saw Ragnarok will know that the movie didn’t reveal that Heimdall was the holder of the Soul Stone.He ditched his armor — more than likely to move about the woods of Asgard easier while helping evacuate — and left his post on the Bifrost.

We did, however, get another event in the movie that could point out the fact that the Soul Stone was in Ragnarok after all.

After going on his Willy Wonka Tunnel of Nightmares-esque trip on Sakaar, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) was finally introduced to The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) and Topaz (Rachel House).Alongside Thor was a gentleman that The Grandmaster had said was pardoned.

However before too long, Topaz handed over The Grandmaster’s staff — complete with an orange orb on the end of it — to her boss, which in turn used it to touch the chest of Thor’s new acquaintance.Unfortunately enough for the poor lad, upon coming in contact with the orb yielded disastrous results, reducing him to nothing but a pile of awful-smelling goo.

Remember, The Grandmaster is an Elder of the Universe and is a brother Benicio del Toro’s The Collector, a person who — at one time — had two Infinity Stones in his possession at once.

Whatever the case, the words Soul Stone were never said in Ragnarok, so it’s entirely possible we haven’t seen it in use yet.Another theory growing in popularity is that the Soul Stone is located in Wakanda and will be revealed during the events of Black Panther.