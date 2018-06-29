‘Spawn’ and ‘Venom’ Movie Crossover Could Be a Possibility According Todd McFarlane

Thanks to the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the biggest trends in blockbuster films is the crossover event, which allows a variety of powerful characters to come together for an exciting team-up. According to Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, his character finding his way into an upcoming film set in the Venom universe is possible, at least from his perspective.

“Here’s a big ‘What If?’ What if Sony distributes Spawn? Then is it possible that in the future Sony could have a crossover with Venom and Spawn? It’s possible,” the creator shared with CBR. “So, I will be presenting that possibility to the Sony executives when we get ready.”

With Spawn having been published by Image Comics and Venom being a Marvel property, the likelihood seems pretty low. McFarlane has hope that the crossover could happen down the line, yet it might rely on how successful the two solo films prove to be.

“My conversation with them would be, why wouldn’t you? Here’s what I know. Let’s say Venom is huge — I hope it is — then no matter who distributes Spawn, the first thing you will see in every trailer will be, ‘From the co-creator of Venom,’” McFarlane detailed. “So, then my question to Sony is, why would you let one of your competitors use that line, given that it was your effort that made Venom work? Your money that made Venom work? Your marketing that made Venom work? I think it’s worth asking, then, what happens if they both work? And then what happens ten years down the line, when they want to do a Spawn/Venom crossover and they get the guy who helped create both those characters to direct it? Might be kind of cool.”

While the existence of the black symbiote suit overpowering Spider-Man dates back to the early-’80s, prior to McFarlane’s involvement with the character, McFarlane helped create Eddie Brock’s partnership with the suit, which became a defining influence on Venom.

Despite McFarlane’s relationship with the character, he confirmed that he wasn’t involved in the development of the film.

“I know what my advice would be, but I don’t know if anybody has the stomach for it. It would go like this, if you’re going to do an R-rated movie, scare the sh-t out of them,” the creator confessed. “I don’t know that they are going to go there. Hopefully there’s some creepy moments and some scary stuff, but Venom is still, in a roundabout way, has tendrils to the Marvel Universe. I don’t know how brave any studio can get with the characters. Although, I have to say, you had Deadpool‘s R [rating] and I wouldn’t consider that R except for the F-bombs, then you get Logan, and now I’m hoping things like New Mutants and Venom push it even further. And for sure, Spawn is.”

Fans will get a taste for the intense terror when Venom hits theaters on October 5th. Spawn is slated to begin production by the end of the year.

