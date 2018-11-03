Robert Downey Jr. Shares Heartbreaking Iron Man and Spider-Man Halloween Decoration

Some Marvel fans still aren’t quite over what happened to Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War, and one display of those emotions has even gotten on Robert Downey Jr.’s radar.

Downey recently took to Twitter to share a fan’s Infinity War-related pumpkin decoration, which has been going viral online over the past few days. The pumpkins, which provide a pretty heartbreaking recreation of Spider-Man’s death, made Downey joke that he “can’t wait to see what the holiday decorations look like” this year.

At this rate, I can’t wait to see what the holiday decorations look like. pic.twitter.com/2Hk0fUHpvL — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) November 1, 2018

In a way, Downey’s comment does make a good point, and probably will give some Marvel fans inspiration for some heartbreaking snowmen this winter.

“We made those deaths impactful- emotionally, because you have an emotional connection with those characters and it’s difficult taking someone like Peter Parker and putting him in that position,” the Russo Brothers said of the film’s deaths earlier this year. “What 16 year old wouldn’t want not to go in such the way it’s shown so we set up that relationship between he and Tony Stark in separate movies to lead to that moment- it’s a father-son relationship. It’s painful to watch. Certainly the most painful to watch is the Gamora sequence because Thanos is a horrible despicable creature- who believes that he sincerely loves her- which makes it a lot harder to watch.”

“So we try to complicate things emotionally because our job as storytellers is to tell the best story we can and make your experience as many emotions as possible when you watch the film,” the Russos continued. “Because ultimately it is a- you’re paying money to go see it and if we can make you laugh, cry, happy, sad and feel catharsis- you get a lot more for your money than just laughing or just crying.”

Of all of the Infinity War deaths, Spider-Man‘s has certainly sparked some questions, especially considering the fact that Spider-Man: Far From Home recently finished production. Holland has kept things rather vague in terms of where the film falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a sentiment that those behind the scenes at Marvel seem to share.

“It’s a good question and it’s certainly the bigger question about audience expectation and you know too much about how Hollywood works or release schedules things like that, does it hurt your enjoyment of the movie?” Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Stephen McFeely explained about the Avengers 4 and Far From Home scheduling. “We can’t make movies for people who read Variety, you know what I mean?”

