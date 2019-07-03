Spider-Man’s Black and Red Suit in Far From Home Has a Touching Connection to Iron Man

The first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to follow Avengers: Endgame has finally arrived in the form of Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, otherwise known as The One With All The Suits. Throughout the marketing campaign for the movie, Tom Holland’s titular hero has been see sporting several different suits, including the Iron Spider gift from Tony Stark, the sneaky Stealth Suit, and the fan-favorite red and black costume. We’ve seen the origins of most of the suits used in Far From Home, and it was already revealed that Peter gets the Stealth Suit from Fury, but what about the red and black edition? Spider-Man: Far From Home not only reveals where the suit comes from, but its surprising connection to Tony Stark.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Spider-Man: Far From Home! Continue reading at your own risk…

Contrary to some popular theories out there, Tony Stark didn’t leave the new suit for Peter, but he did lay the foundation for his young protoge to create it. That’s right, in a very Iron Man move, Peter builds the red and black suit on his own, using Tony’s tech to do so.

This doesn’t happen until the third act of Far From Home, when Peter and Happy are together on a Stark jet. Peter notes that he needs a suit and Happy happily lets him know that he can help with that. Tony’s best friend presses a button to reveal a small lab at the back of the plane, the same one seen in many of the trailers.

Now this is when the actual Iron Man parallels come into play. Peter starts pulling up various holograms to tinker with his new suit, interacting with the A.I. to make alterations, all while Happy blares AC/DC’s “Back in Black” throughout the plane. It’s a wonderful nod to the original Iron Man film, and brings the story of Tony and Peter full circle.

The Red and Black suit is the first one since the sweats and hoodie that Peter has designed completely on his own, so it will likely be the one that sticks around for a while.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.