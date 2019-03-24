‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Star Tom Holland Drops Ominous Tease

Since captivating audiences with his portrayal of the MCU’s Spider-Man in 2016, Tom Holland has become a pretty beloved actor within the nerd world. And now, it looks like he could be teasing some sort of major announcement.

On Thursday, Holland cryptically tweeted the phrase “Monday morning…” completely out of context, something that has sparked the curiosity of the actors’ fans. You can check out the tweet below.

Monday morning… — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) March 21, 2019

As some have begun to speculate, there’s a chance that Holland is referring to a new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, before the film ultimately gets released this July. Seeing as the second Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer arrived around late March of 2017, that certainly seems within the realm of possibility.

Some have also wondered if “Monday morning” could be a reference to something tied to Avengers: Endgame, even though Holland’s Spider-Man presumably won’t factor too heavily into the film since he, you know, was famously turned to dust in last year’s Infinity War. But with recent rumors indicating that Endgame tickets won’t go on sale until April 2nd, that might not be the case.

But then again, there’s also a chance that Holland could be cryptically referring to some sort of other project outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor will lend his voice to the animated comedy Spies in Disguise later this year, and the film has yet to have an official trailer released. Holland is also set to co-star with Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley in the live-action adaptation of Chaos Walking, so there’s a possibility that Monday morning could bring some sort of new info regarding the film’s release date or marketing.

So while fans will have to wait until Monday to see exactly what Holland is referring to, it’s safe to assume that it won’t stop fans from being hyped about Far From Home.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously explained to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.