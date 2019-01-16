‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Is Trying Dehydration Technique

Being the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s resident wall-crawler is a tough gig that’s not without its demands, and actor Tom Holland knows all too well the expectations that come with being Spider-Man.

Holland revealed he’s trying a new diet while filming Spider-Man: Far From Home, but it’s not working out given the complexities of his costume paired with the frequencies of his bathroom trips. Check out his video if you’re a fan of celebrities doling out Too Much Information™.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even though the movie has been filming for weeks, fans still don’t know much about the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. While Jake Gyllenhaal has been rumored to join the cast as the villain, who many are assuming to be classic baddie Mysterio, Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige have kept quiet about who or what will be involved in the new movie.

It sounds like a few former SHIELD agents could be playing a huge role in the upcoming flick, especially after newly-cast actor Numan Acar went crazy on his Instagram hashtags and called out both Samuel L. Jackson AND Cobie Smulders, leading to speculation that some fan-favorite characters would be returning to prominence in the modern day MCU.

It is common knowledge that Jackson is reprising his role as Nick Fury in Captain Marvel and possibly even the untitled Avengers sequel. But the actor also posted a picture of a business card to his own social media with interesting timing — filming on Carol Danvers’ debut had all but wrapped, while cameras only just began to roll on Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Smulders’ return as Maria Hill is a surprise, though a welcome one. It’s not as shocking considering she’s usually partnered up with Fury, the two of them always keeping tabs or taking part in some clandestine operation.

Of course, there is one minor hurdle to overcome considering Spider-Man, Fury, and Hill were all snapped out of existence at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Given how they’re likely to play a role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’re guessing that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes find a way to overcome Thanos and restore their departed pals back to the land of the living.

Call it a hunch, but easy money might be had if you look toward the Soul Stone. Just saying…

Spider-Man: Far From Home will premiere in theaters on July 5, 2019.