Spider-Man’s Butt Gets a New Superpower in Viral Photo

Spider-Man has accumulated quite an array of superpowers and abilities over the years, but probably nothing quite like this.

A photo of an official Spider-Man: Homecoming Kleenex box has gone viral in recent days, albeit not necessarily for the right reasons. The photo points out that because of how Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is posed on the box, it easily looks like he has tissues coming out of his butt.

Not only is this design pretty hilarious, but as one commenter has since pointed out, this weirdly mirrors the anatomically correct way that spiders usually emit webs.

Holland’s version of Spider-Man will be back, with way fewer tissues, in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will see his personal and superhero lives intersect during a study abroad trip. In the process, Peter will cross paths with Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who will probably be much more than meets the eye.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures,” Gyllenhaal explained during a CCXP panel. “And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them. And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

And while the film’s place in the larger canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already been called into question, the film is poised to be a unique companion piece to Avengers: Endgame either way.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously explained to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.