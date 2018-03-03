‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel to Partially Film in New York City

The Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is heading to New York.

A new report from Omega Underground claims that the first, post-Avengers 4 entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is adding the Big Apple to its list of shooting locations along with Berlin, the United Kingdom, and Atlanta. While the report gave no additional information about when the New York City scenes will be filmed or even where in the city they are expected to take place, it’s previously been reported that the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming will begin production in June is expected to shoot through September.

While most plot details for the film are being kept tightly under wraps, what we do know is that it will take place following the events of Avengers: Infinity War and that Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will be in his junior year of high school, having to deal with normal teenage high school life as well as having just fought the galactic big bad of Thanos and whatever the landscape of the universe looks like following that encounter. There’s been some speculation that, given the rumored filming locations of Berlin and the United Kingdom, we might see Peter heading abroad while a casting call for “a mysterious European young lady that will likely lead [Spider-Man] into danger” has had many fans speculating that Gwen Stacy could end up being a foreign exchange student or that the franchise could be bringing Silver Sable/Silver Sablinova in, though that character is expected in the newly-delayed Silver and Black film.

Jon Watts, who directed Spider-Man: Homecoming, is set to return for the sequel which will pick up immediately after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and the yet-untitled Avengers 4. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has described the sequel as something of a Civil War 2.

“So much happens in [the 3rd and 4th Avengers movies], as you can imagine, and so much is affected by it, that we felt what better person to hold your hand and lead you into the next incarnation of the MCU in a grounded, realistic manner, than Peter Parker?” Feige said. “So, coming out two months after Untitled Avengers,” Feige said, “[that’s what] much of what the next Spider-Man film will be about.”

The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is expected on July 5, 2019. As for the rest of the MCU, Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.