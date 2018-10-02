New ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Has a Clever ‘Black Panther’ Easter Egg

The second trailer for Sony’s animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse gave Marvel fans a lot more story reveals, as well as some big Easter eggs to uncover. One of the more apparent Easter egg reveals came at the end of the trailer, when Miles Morales happened to find a perch that seems to be in full homage to Marvel Studios’ marketing for Black Panther:

A new age of heroes – #SpiderVerse with a nod to Black Panther in the new trailer pic.twitter.com/LGJUKVEQT7 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) October 2, 2018



As you can see, Miles Morales (voice of Shameik Moore) plants himself atop a statue in his alternate dimension NYC where he ditches a name tage that hilariously displays his name as “Spider-Man.” After applying the sticker (vandalism?) Miles stands up and takes the same pose that King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) held, on those official one-sheets for the Black Panther movie.

22 Jump Street writers Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman have no doubt filled Into the Spider-Verse with all kinds of clever Easter Eggs and references to other Marvel movies, which is the exact brand of humor that producers Lord and Chris Miller are basically known for. It’s somewhat questionable as to whether or not having the second Marvel character of color leading a major movie imitate the other hero of color who just launched a film – after all, it’s not like all black heroes are related, right? But on a less serious note: it’s a quick blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot that should be fun for the overwhelming majority of Marvel fans, and that’s good enough.

This second trailer for Into the Spider-Verse really makes the case for why Sony went ahead with this project. Without the constraints of live-action, the filmmakers can blow Spider-Man lore wide open, indulging in great fan-service elements,be it the introduction of Nic Cage’s Spider-Man Noir or John Mulaney’s Spider-Man into the mix, or the entire larger concept of the “Spider-Verse”, where we get so many great alternate visions of what Spider-Man can be. The concept is one that has been floating through Spider-Man comics and cartoons in recent years, and there’s legitimate reason to be excited to see it play out in feature film form.

Synopsis: “Miles Morales comes across the long-dead Peter Parker. This Peter Parker is not from his world though; he’s from somewhere else in the multiverse. With Parker’s guidance, Miles will become Spider-Man: and through that he will become part of the ever-expanding ‘Spider-Verse’.“

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters on December 14th; The “Spider-Verse” continues with the release of Venom on October 4th, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.