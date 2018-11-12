Stan Lee’s Daughter J.C. Lee Issues Statement About His Death

The day that millions of Marvel fans have been dreading is now here: Stan Lee has died. The news is currently still ripping through Marvel’s worldwide legion of fans and admirers (at the current time of writing this), and the impact of such a monumental loss will still have to be measured weeks, months, and years from now.

While reactions to Stan Lee‘s death are still pouring in from fans, colleagues, and celebrities, there is one voice in the crowd who rings out louder and more crucial than the rest: Stan Lee‘s daughter, J.C. (Joan Celia Lee).

Here’s what J.C. Lee had to say to TMZ about her father’s passing: “My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man.”

Lee’s passing follows the death of his beloved wife, Joan Lee, back in the summer of 2017. Since that time, the Marvel creator’s life hit some turbulent patches, as the value and control of his estate came into question, as did Stan Lee’s workload as a public figure. There seemed to be a real “clearing of the storm” moment over the course of this year, as Lee managed to get assistance from friends and colleagues in putting his personal affairs in better order, and even committed to cutting down his grueling slate of public appearances. The charismatic creator even issued a statement back in early October, where he seemed to be and a truly good place in both his life, and perspective on it:

“There really isn’t much drama,” Lee said. “As far as I’m concerned, we have a wonderful life. I’m pretty darn lucky. I love my daughter, I’m hoping she loves me, and I couldn’t ask for a better life. If only my wife was still with us….”

We’d like to send out our condolences to Stan Lee’s family, friends, and the all of the Marvel fans out there who are now mourning his passing. As his daughter said above, he truly was “the greatest.”

R.I.P. Stan Lee: December 28, 1922 – November 12, 2018.