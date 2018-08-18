Stan Lee Reassures Fans About His Hand Injury

As iconic as Iron Man, Captain America, or Thor, Marvel icon Stan Lee has been spotted recently with a brace on his left hand, immediately sparking concerns about his recovery. Lee took to Twitter in an attempt to address the situation, only to reveal his right hand was demonstrating even more bizarre symptoms.

In his newest video, Stan addresses an issue several of you have commented on recently. pic.twitter.com/IH2YsApcd1 — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) August 17, 2018

Lee confessed, “A number of people have been worried about my left hand, and I really appreciate the concern because they noticed that I wasn’t using it in a normal way. It was injured. This hand is now fine, I have no problem with it at all. But, strangely enough, there seems to be something going on with this hand.”

He then showed his other hand, which was wearing a massive Hulk costume hand.

While Lee’s left hand does seem to be in much better condition than it has been recently, the comics creator has still had a rough year.

Lee has unfortunately had to cancel multiple public appearances, both due to being hospitalized and to various other incidents where he wasn’t feeling completely able to fulfill his fans. Reports have also emerged that Lee will no longer be attending any comic book conventions or hosting autograph opportunities.

In addition to health troubles, Lee has also been surrounded by a variety of legal matters.

Earlier this week, Lee was granted a restraining order against his former business partner Keya Morgan, stating that he cannot contact Lee or come in within 100 yards of him, his daughter J.C. Lee, or his brother Larry Lieber.

“Stan is doing pretty well,” Lee’s attorney Jonathan Freund shared with Variety. “He’s working again, and his health is improving. He’s still creating characters.”

Over the past year, Lee has been connected with multiple reports of elder abuse and bizarre exchanges on social media. These posts offered contradictory information about whether Lee was personally responsible for messages shared on various platforms while also decrying “fake news.” Once Morgan was no longer affiliated with Lee, these strange messages stopped.

Additionally, Lee lost his wife of 70 years, Joan, in July of 2017.

Here’s hoping that Lee’s recent jovial health update marks a turn for the better in both his physical condition and in his spirits.

