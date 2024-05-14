The Boys Renewed for Fifth Season at Prime Video

Just ahead of the season four premiere for The Boys, the hit superhero series has been renewed for a fifth season at Prime Video. Amazon announced the pickup just ahead of its upfront presentation to advertisers today in New York. On the heels of the news that Prime and MGM would pick up Noir starring Nicolas Cage, they also verified that even more The Boys is coming, following the upcoming season (a season in which they will also bring in characters from Gen V, the The Boys spinoff).

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, famous for launching Supernatural at The CW, is back as showrunner, and he's bringing Supernatural fan-favorite Jeffrey Dean Morgan in as an as-yet-unannounced character.

"The Boys could be the best job I'll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family and exploding genitalia, though not in that order?" Kripke said in a statement (via TheWrap). "The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we're not sure what to write about."

"The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season," Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said. "We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans."

Here's the official synopsis for The Boys season four:

In Season 4 of The Boys, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The Season 4 cast of The Boys includes Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Annie January, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman and Cameron Crovetti as Ryan. New to the cast is Susan Heyward as Sister Sage, Valorie Curry as Firecracker and of course Morgan.