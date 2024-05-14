Mr. and Mrs. Smith Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video

Prime Video's reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith is getting a second season. The reimaging of the 2005 film of the same name stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as the titular Mr. Smith & Mrs. Smith, two spies who are married together while also putting on the ruse of being your regular run-of-the-mill suburban couple. The first season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans to wonder what will happen to John and Jane Smith. Now, their story will continue with Prime Video officially renewing Mr. & Mrs. Smith for Season 2.

"We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, is in the works for our global Prime Video customers," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. "The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures."

Donald Glover (Atlanta, Swarm) and Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo) are co-creators and executive producers on Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and Sloane will return as showrunner for Season 2.

Prime Video renews The Boys for Season 5

The Boys was also renewed by Prime Video for Season 5, even before Season 4 is set to premiere on June 13th. The news was made during the streamer's upfront presentation Tuesday morning.

"The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season," said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. "We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans."

"The Boys could be the best job I'll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order," said Eric Kripke, Showrunner for The Boys, "the cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we're not sure what to write about."

"Since its premiere, devoted fans across the globe have been down with The Boys for this unapologetically wild ride," says Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, "and we couldn't be more proud of our producers, writers, cast, and crew who bring this genius insanity to life. Now, with a fifth chapter to their story, we can't wait to see where Eric Kripke and The Boys go next."

What is Mr. and Mrs. Smith about?

In the first season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?

All eight episodes of Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 are now streaming on Prime Video.